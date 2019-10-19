BeMC to pay ₹200 for unresolved complaints

From October 30, Odisha’s Berhampur Municipal Corporation will pay ₹200 compensation to its inhabitants whose complaints regarding cleaning of roads, drains, community toilets and garbage lifting are not resolved within 24 hours.

Through a public notice, BeMC Commissioner Chakravarti Singh Rathore said the citizens will have to post their complaints on the Swachhta App of the civic body.

To enhance the standard of sanitation and cleanliness, the BeMC is also implementing doorstep barcode system for collection of garbage. Holding tax number of houses and other establishments will be converted into barcodes and each barcode will be scanned after collection of garbage.

Houses and establishments not having holding tax number have been directed by the BeMC to apply for the same towards barcode generation. Restaurants, apartments and other commercial establishments will have special barcodes that allow garbage collection twice a day. For others, garbage will be collected once every day.

On Friday, the BeMC completed a two-day orientation programme for local Women Self Help Groups for septage treatment plant management.