Being a brahmin has become a crime in Uttar Pradesh: AAP

Attacking the BJP, the AAP on Monday alleged that Dalits and Brahmins were being targeted in Uttar Pradesh.
“In Uttar Pradesh, since Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister, there has been oppression against Brahmins and Dalits. In Uttar Pradesh, being a brahmin has become a crime,” AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said while addressing a press conference.
He alleged that a three-time MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Nirvendra Mishra, was beaten to death using lathis in front of police.
The AAP leader said that when party MP Sanjay Singh met the family of the deceased MLA and was on his way back, he was stopped and detained by police. Mr. Bharadwaj said that 13 FIRs have been registered against Mr. Singh to silence him.
“I want to tell Adityanath that we will keep raising our voice (against violence),” the AAP Chief Spokesperson said.
