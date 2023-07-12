Beaten for wearing bindi at school, Class 10 girl ends life in Jharkhand

July 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PATNA

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has expressed his shock over the incident of a school girl who reportedly committed suicide after being beaten by her teacher for wearing a bindi at school. Mr. Marandi appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take stern action and cancel the affiliation of St. Xavier’s School, Dhanbad.

The incident has taken on a political colour as BJP leaders raised questions about the attitudes of missionary schools and slammed Mr. Soren’s government over the issue.

According to an official at the Tetulmari police station, the 17-year-old student of Class 10 was beaten and scolded by her teacher in front of her schoolmates on July 10, because she was wearing a bindi on her forehead. A suicide note was found in her uniform, addressed to the Tetulmari police station.

NCPCR to investigate

The girl’s mother Vandana Devi — a resident of Hanumangarhi colony — and other family members sat on dharna in front of the school on July 11, carrying the dead body and demanding strict action against the teacher and principal of the school. On the complaint of family members, police have arrested the principal Rajkishore Singh, and the teacher Sindhu Jha. The accused have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the matter, chairperson Priyank Kanoongo tweeted, adding that a team will soon visit Dhanbad to investigate the incident.

Political outrage

“I heard news which has shaken my heart,” Mr. Marandi posted on Twitter on July 11. “A class 10 student studying in St. Xavier’s School in Dhanbad has committed suicide. The student had written a suicide note in her uniform. It has been revealed that the girl student had gone to school wearing a bindi, for this she was beaten and humiliated by a teacher. Hurt by the incident, the student ended her life. Don’t know why such schools are irritated with Sanatani symbols? Honorable Chief Minister, take cognizance of this matter and write a letter to the concerned department to cancel the affiliation of the school,” he added.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda also called for action against the school. “I am saddened to hear the news of the suicide of a class 10 student studying in St. Xavier’s School, Dhanbad. It has been revealed in the suicide note of the girl student that she had gone to school wearing a bindi, due to which a teacher had beaten and humiliated her. Hurt by this, the girl student committed suicide. In this matter, the Chief Minister should ensure strict action against the school,” he tweeted.

Another BJP leader Pratul Shahdev, also questioned the Chief Minister, asking how a missionary school dared to do such things because they were annoyed by Sanatani symbols. He also demanded immediate action against the school.

