Beaten by policewomen, says U.P. rape victim

LUCKNOW

19 November 2020 18:43 IST

Woman alleges assault inside police station.

A gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday accused two woman constables of the Ayodhya police of assaulting her inside a police station when she went to record her statement.

The woman alleged that not only did the police personnel refuse to believe her, they also beat her with their boots, hit her with belts and pressured to change her version.

A probe was launched and two woman constables — Shikha and Neetu — were suspended, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ayodhya, Shailendra Kumar Singh.

The woman from Maharajganj police station area of Ayodhya alleged that she was raped by two men, identified as Vishal and Mahendra, when she stepped out to answer nature’s call. Talking to local media, the woman alleged that two women constables questioned the credibility of her allegations and beat her.

“I was answering all the questions asked by Ma'am [the constable], but she did not believe me,” said the woman. She also alleged that the policewomen asked her to take off her clothes. “But I didn't. I only took off my jacket,” she said.

Mr. Singh said that an FIR had been registered in the case on November 16. The two men named by the victim have been arrested and sent to jail, he added.

While a probe has been ordered under a gazetted officer, Mr. Singh said the victim did not mention the alleged ordeal faced by her at the police station in her statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPc.

Sufficient police force were deployed at the victim's house for security, said the officer.