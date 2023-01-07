Beads as ‘bribe’ in Arunachal Pradesh cash-for-job scam

January 07, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The cash-for-job scam in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has taken an ornamental turn.

Translucent and opaque beads of different shapes, colours and vintage were found in the possession of Taket Jerang, a former deputy controller of examination in the APPSC and a few others accused of leaking the question papers for money.

“Our team faced a challenge in evaluating the local beads called tadok that were recovered from the arrested accused. Many candidates gave these beads in exchange for a favour from the accused,” Anant Mittal, the Superintendent of Police of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the State police, said.

Tadok is a term used by the Adi community and also means necklace made with colourful beads.

“We are not sure of the material these beads are made of but they have a notional value depending on size, colour and age. The evaluation of the cost of the beads is in process,” Mr. Mittal told The Hindu on Saturday.

The older the beads, the more valuable they are, cultural conservationists in Arunachal Pradesh said. “Various tribes in our State used to have trade ties with Tibet from where most of the beads have come. Naturally, the older beads are more valuable since the markets are full of duplicates these days,” said Katung Waghe, president of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh.

Most of the beads go into ornaments that are “very important” for marriages, festivals and other social occasions

. Some colours such as green and yellow have greater significance for certain communities, Mr. Waghe said.

The SIC had registered two cases — one specific to the examination to recruit assistant engineers (civil) in August 2022 and the other related to all exams since 2014 — and arrested a total of 57 people, many of them government officials.

The case pertaining to the recruitment of assistant engineers (civil) was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in October 2022. The second case was formally handed over on Saturday.

The question paper leak came to light after Gyamar Padung, a candidate for the assistant engineer (civil) examination filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, 2022, alleging foul play.

This triggered a series of complaints by civil service job aspirants who could not get through examinations conducted by the APPSC earlier. Chief Minister Pema Khandu subsequently decided to have all civil service exams conducted since 2014 probed.

