Be ready for agitation like farmers, Farooq Abdullah tells party workers

Srinagar:

05 December 2021 14:37 IST

‘We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back those rights snatched from us by the Centre,’ he said on the 116th birth anniversary of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asked his party workers “to remain steadfast and be ready for sacrifices on the lines of farmers’ agitation”.

“We may also have to offer similar sacrifices [like farmers] to get back those rights snatched from us by the Centre. All of you have to be steadfast,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He was speaking at the graveyard of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the founder of the party, on his 116th birth anniversary in Srinagar's Hazratbal area.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Abdullah said the Centre also repealed farm laws due to the sacrifices made by 700 farmers. “NC leaders and workers have to stay connected with people in every village and locality,” Dr. Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister said the resistance shown by the families of three slain persons of the Hyderpora encounter forced the administration to exhume the bodies of two and return to the families. “The body of the third innocent is yet to be handed over to his family in Ramban,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comparison between tourism and return of normalcy in Kashmir. “What does it mean that tourism is picking up in Kashmir. Is tourism everything [to reflect the ground situation],” the NC chief asked.

Meanwhile, NC leaders, in a joint statement, termed senior Abdullah “the man of iron-determination and incisive vision”.

“His visualisation in the shape of ‘Naya Kashmir’ manifesto had an unmistakably socialistic stamp that guaranteed freedom of press, freedom of assembly and meetings. It ensured equality of opportunity irrespective of birth and parentage,” the statement said.