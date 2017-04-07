Battling depression through films

Pune: Satara-based Parivartan Trust, known for its work in the field of mental health, will contribute to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global campaign against depression by releasing two Hindi short films on the theme on Friday, the World Health Day.

The films, Mann ki Aankhe and Jagruti, are directed by Sumitra Bhave. They deal with depression, and the social stigma and the problems faced by people in coping with the disorder. The screening will be held at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

Ms. Bhave, along with her co-director Sunil Sukhtankar, is known for her complex psychological study of human nature in films like Astu (2015), which dealt with Alzheimer’s disease, and Devrai (2004), which was about schizophrenia.

Dr. Sudipto Chatterjee, psychiatrist, Parivartan Trust, said, “We hope these films encourage people afflicted by depression to discuss it with their families or ASHA workers. Putting the focus on depression catalyses public opinion and impels people to demand more from health services, which will take it out of the shadows.”

The Parivartan Trust has been implementing the ‘Jan Man Swasthya Programme’ (JMSP) at six different sites across the country for the past three years. As part of the programme, the trust provides treatments for mental disorders at affordable prices. It has been particularly active in Pune and Satara districts.

Activist Dr. Hamid Dabholkar of the Parivartan Trust, said, “In India, the recent National Mental Health Survey indicated that one in 20 people suffer from depression of sufficient severity to warrant immediate treatment. The most important objective of this programme is to enhance the recognition of this affliction and prioritise its treatment.”