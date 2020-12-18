Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta quits Trinamool Congress

Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta resigned from the Trinamool Congress on Friday in the third major exit from the party in the last 24 hours.
Mr. Dutta, a two-term MLA, said he has sent the resignation letter to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee by email, triggering speculations that he may join a long list of party leaders who have either joined the BJP or is willing to ahead of the Assembly elections, likely in March-April.
“I think that I am unfit in the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA,” he told reporters.
“Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won by people’s votes. If I go (resign) away, where will they go?” he added.
Over the last few months, Mr. Dutta has been vocal about his opposition to election strategist Prashant Kishor and the way he was handling party affairs.
Mr. Dutta, once a Mukul Roy loyalist when the BJP leader was in Trinamool Congress, has also spoken against a section of the party’s leadership.
In a jolt to the TMC ahead of the Assembly elections, heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari quit the party on Thursday after giving up his Cabinet portfolios in the State government and resigning as an MLA.
Hailing Mr. Adhikari, Pandabeswar MLA and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari also quit the party, amid speculations that they may switch over to the BJP.
Former Minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee too has announced that he would leave the party and join the BJP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath