Bargari case: Punjab govt. seeks withdrawal of CBI closure report

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report giving a clean chit to the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, the Punjab government on Wednesday said the report should be immediately withdrawn to ensure further detailed investigations in the matter.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the CBI had not only overlooked certain crucial aspects of the investigation but had also failed in its duty to identify the culprits and bring them to book, as was expected of the premier agency.

Demanding reopening of the case for further investigations by the country’s top investigative agency, Capt. Amarinder said: “For reasons best known to them”, the CBI had unexpectedly closed the case in an unusually hurried manner, which raised several questions on its handling of the matter.

“Many aspects of the case, including financial transactions and linkages with foreign-based entities, had been conveniently ignored in the CBI probe,” said the Chief Minister in a statement here, seeking a review of the closure decision.

“The CBI had also not identified and examined certain key witnesses, suspects whose examination could have shed light on the cases,” he added.

Three cases

The previous Punjab government had, in November 2015, handed over to the CBI investigation of three sacrilege cases — theft of a ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara on June 1, 2015; putting up of hand-written sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25; and torn pages of the holy book being found at Bargari on October 12, 2015.

The CBI, it may be recalled, had filed its closure report on July 4, giving a clean chit to the accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. The agency had rejected the findings of the Punjab Police SIT in the case.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the CBI was controlled by the Central government, led by the BJP which was an ally of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal at the time of the sacrilege incident.

‘Highly questionable’

“The needle of suspicion in the Bargari case had been pointed at SAD by the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission,” he observed, adding that, given this context, the CBI decision to file closure report was highly questionable.