Bargarh police in Odisha turn teachers; impart self-defence skills to girls

In eight days, 34,500 girl students have undergone training by police in 333 schools and colleges, under ‘ Veerangana’ programme.

As law enforcement agency, Odisha’s Bargarh police may have to perform many tough assignments ranging from investigations to maintaining law and order. But, there has been a little change in their routine work as many personnel have turned educators in schools and colleges imparting skills of self-defence and giving pep-talks to girls on tackling physical threat.

The Bargarh police have come up with a special programme titled ‘ Veerangana’ under which police, both male and female, have to reach out to girls in their jurisdiction for providing self-defence training.

“Self-defence training to girls will inculcate physical defence skills and will make girls confident to face any kind of physical threat. Moreover, it is providing an opportunity to girls to come in contact with nearest possible police post,” said Bargarh Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.

Mr. Parshottamdas said instances of harassment against girls and women are reported at regular interval and there is a pressing need to tackle such complicated situations by girls themselves without expecting external helps.

“The training will help reduce dependency of girls on other family members. Just because she is a woman or girl, she shouldn’t be asked to travel with a companion. That’s what learning self-defence does – it makes one independent and helps one protect in every situation,” said Bargarh SP.

More awareness and training programmes targeting women and girls have been planned which will cover components such as cyber crime awareness, awareness on sexual offences on children, safety of women at workplace, domestic violence and legal awareness, said Mr. Parshottamdas.

According to latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) record, crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha compared to previous year. The crime rate per one lakh of the women rose to 137.8 in comparison to 112.9 in 2020, the third highest in the country after Assam and Delhi.