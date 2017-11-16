‘Bareilly woman died of illness, not starvation’

A day after Eshaq Ahmad, husband of Sakina, a 50-year-old woman from Bareilly, alleged that she died of starvation after being denied ration, district officials have refuted his claim. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Meerganj area of Bareilly, Ram Akshay, said the official probe showed that Sakina died of illness.

He also confirmed that Sakina did not get ration this month due to her illness — a claim her husband also made as the main reason for her death. Mr. Ahmad on Wednesday alleged that his wife died because he was denied ration after the PDS shopkeeper demanded that Sakina be present for her biometric verification, which she could not do due to her sickness.

Mr. Akshay who probed the issue, claimed the allegation that Sakina died due to starvation was “false”. He also said Sakina who had an Antyodaya Below Poverty Line ration card was given 15 kg rice and 20 kg wheat last month but she could not get the ration due to her illness. She had been ill for the past two months. Paralysis had worsened her condition.

“We found that Sakina had over ₹4,572 in her bank account. So the claim of abject poverty holds no ground. Her neighbours told us that she had been sick for the last few days,” Mr.Akshay said.