Bareilly principal suspended after VHP protests over ‘Islamic prayer’, case lodged

December 23, 2022 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Lucknow

A school principal of a government primary school in Bareilly has been suspended and booked after activists belonging to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) lodged a complaint alleging that he made students recite a ‘Islamic prayer’ usually sung in madrasas during the morning assembly.

VHP’s city president Sompal Rathore and some other right wing members lodged a complaint at the Fareedpur police station in the district on Wednesday alleging that the principal of the school Nahid Siddiqui and a Shikshamitra forced students to sing Lab pe aati hai dua, written by famous Urdu poet Allama Iqbal during the morning assembly.

The right wing groups alleged that it was being done to hurt Hindu sentiments, and the Shikshamitra has been doing this for a long time at the behest of Mr. Siddiqui. The district’s Basic Education Officer suspended the Principal and asked for a clarification from the Shikshamitra. The police registered the FIR under Sections 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code.