Bareilly gets back its ‘jhumka’ at last

Jhumka and Bareilly became synonymous after a 1966 chart-buster on the jewellery in which actor Sadhana gave a feisty dance performance. The city has finally got a fanciful 14-ft ‘jhumka’, embellished with colourful stones and the city’s famous ‘zari’ embroidery, installed and is expected to be a major attraction among visitors.

The Asha Bhosle song ‘Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ki bazzar mein’ immortalised the connection between the city and the piece of jewellery. Also known as Manjha city, Bareilly has been manufacturing kite-strings for over a century, but the jhumka has carved out a niche, prompting the Bareilly Development Authority to conceive the project.

Unveiling the structure, Union Minister and Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar said visitors would finally be able to associate the landmark jhumka in the city with the evergreen song.

“I had never been here in the past. But I have definitely heard Jhumka gira rey,” he said. He recalled another Bhosle song ‘Surma bareilly waala [kohl manufactured in Bareilly], ankhiyon mein aisa daala’ from film Kismat.

Inaugurating the structure, Mr. Gangwar said, “The collaborative effort made by the authority, various organisations and local residents in setting up the ambitious jhumka in Bareilly is commendable. It looks beautiful and unique.”

“In Parliament, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in lighter vein used to ask me whether Bareilly’s ‘jhumkaa’ has been found or not. Now, I will tell him that Bareilly has got its jhumka”.

Officials said the project has cost the BDA around ₹18 lakh — ₹8 lakh for the jhumka and ₹10 lakh for the beautification of the landscape surrounding the main structure.

The location, design and decoration were decided by the authority. It employed skilled artisans, who worked diligently ensuring that the jhumka becomes a major attraction for the tourists.