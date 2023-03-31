Bareilly Development Authority faces push back from Dalit groups over decision to remove houses

March 31, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated April 01, 2023 11:53 am IST - Lucknow

The Bareilly Development Authority’s (BDA) decision to remove structures and houses said to be illegally built on the land acquired by the authority in two-three villages of the district has led to major protests and pushback. Organisations like the Bhim Army have alleged that on the pretext of infrastructure development and smart city initiatives, houses belonging to people from Scheduled Caste (SC), Muslims and Backward Classes have been bulldozed in villages of Bichpuri, Chandrapur and few other villages, leaving thousands homeless.

“The meaning of infrastructure development and smart city is only for the rich and not to poor people. Bareilly Development Authority has so far demolished about 465 houses in Chandrapur, Bichpuri, Doharia and Ramnagar Gautiya villages and made about 2,500 people homeless to settle Smart City and Chief Minister’s dream project ‘Ramganga Nagar Project’ in Bareilly,” Vikas Babu, the division head of Bhim Army based in Bareilly, said.

The protesters alleged that about 600 houses are likely to be demolished and a population of about 21,000 — mostly from the SC, Muslim and OBC social groups who either work as daily wage labourers or street vendors — would become homeless.

“Most of the people have been living there for the last 25 to 30 years. In 2004-06, land was acquired by the authority for the Ramganga Nagar project, and houses were already built on the land, and the officials did not inspect the land and acquired it only on paper, after which no one took any action till 2015. Till then, the land was continuously sold by the owners of the land, people got the land registered in their name by paying the prescribed stamp duty and during this time, people also built their houses,” Mr. Babu explained, alleging that no legal process has been followed in demolition exercise.

The BDA refuted the allegations levelled by those protesting against its move. “In 2004-05, we acquired the land, all these illegal constructions come up after 2005. We removed roughly 200 illegally built houses after giving proper notices as per our Nagar Nigam Act,” Yogendra Kumar, BDA Secretary, told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar added that the displaced people have been offered land at concessional rate, less than half of the rate offered to other people. “We also offered the displaced people land at concessional rate and more than 50 people have accepted our offer. In our scheme, the rate is ₹30,000 per metre, but for displaced people we are offering the rate of ₹13,000 per metre,” he said.