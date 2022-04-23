Barefoot College highlights vision for change in rural communities

The Social Work and Research Centre (SWRC), Tilonia, popularly called the Barefoot College, has laid emphasis on its vision for bringing radical changes among the rural communities and empowering them with new initiatives during its golden jubilee celebrations here. The series of events will be organised till April 24 at Jawahar Kala Kendra here.

The events, marking the completion of 50 years of establishment of Barefoot College, highlighted the journey for evolving sustainable solutions to the issues faced by the marginalised and impoverished people in the rural areas. The institution has adopted Gandhian philosophy in its work ethics.

Founded by Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy in 1972, Barefoot College has supported rural communities through its initiatives in the sectors such as health, education, water conservation, solar energy, environment, handicrafts revival, communication and empowerment of women. The celebrations threw light on the institution’s achievements during the past five decades.

The events included a crafts bazaar, a photo exhibition curated by noted photographer Pablo Bartholomew, puppetry, talks with barefoot experts, demonstrations and folk performances. While the “barefooters” demonstrated some of the technologies designed and executed by them, the rural women and men narrated the tales of their struggles to meet the challenges.

Sangod MLA and former Rural Development Minister Bharat Singh inaugurated the photo exhibition on Thursday. Sanjeevani Singh, vice-chairperson of ‘Hatheli’ (handicrafts) section of Barefoot College, said the rural women had ventured out of villages and become financially capable by moving ahead with confidence.

“Being less educated has not diminished women’s intellect and intelligence... Barefoot College has done wonders for the rural society, especially women, during the last 50 years,” Ms. Singh said. Barefoot College has involved the rural community at Tilonia in Ajmer district in shaping sustainable development, driven by the tools of shared collective knowledge, participatory dialogue, respect for dignity of labour, local wisdom and resourcefulness.

The journey of Tilonia was narrated in a traditional style through the traditional ‘Phad’ (scroll) paintings with the accompanying songs and puppetry at an event titled “Fifty years of rural work” on Friday evening. Among others, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attended the event.

The visitors liked the colourful varieties of handicraft items in the crafts bazaar and purchased wooden toys, wall hangings and clothes. The performance of the famous Tilonia puppets at the entrance of the exhibition also captivated the visitors.