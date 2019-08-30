Barauli MLA’s grandson alleges ragging at AMU

In an alleged case of ragging, Vijay Kumar Singh, grandson of Barauli MLA Dalveer Singh, has complained of being verbally assaulted by seniors during introduction at Aligarh Muslim University.

A student of Spanish in the Department of Foreign Languages, Mr. Vijay said on Wednesday when he went to attend the classes for the first time, a group of seniors asked him his name and forced him to stand up and move in and out of the class. When he refused, he was abused.

He said a proctorial team reached the spot and addressed the matter. “However, when I went to attend another class in the afternoon, I was again stopped and a group of senior students misbehaved with me. It led to a heated argument,” said Mr. Vijay. He has given a written complaint to the proctor.

He is the younger brother of Ajay Singh who contested the Students’ Union elections last year and was later suspended for indiscipline. University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said, "The university administration has taken note of the charges and the complaint against 4-5 students has been forwarded to the anti-ragging committee of the department. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”