UP: 2 killed, 10 injured after building collapses in Barabanki

September 04, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - Barabanki

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in the Fatehpur area here in Uttar Pradesh collapsed early Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 am and it was reported that 15 people are trapped under the building's debris, they said.

Currently, three people are trapped under the rubble, police said and added that personnel of the administration along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are trying to rescue them. In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better care, according to police.

Police said Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) were killed in the incident.

