HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UP: 2 killed, 10 injured after building collapses in Barabanki

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m and it was reported that 15 people are trapped under the building's debris, they said

September 04, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - Barabanki

PTI

Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a three-storey building in the Fatehpur area here in Uttar Pradesh collapsed early Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:15 am and it was reported that 15 people are trapped under the building's debris, they said.

Currently, three people are trapped under the rubble, police said and added that personnel of the administration along with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team are trying to rescue them. In initial operations, 12 people were rescued and admitted to the Barabanki district hospital. Two of them died during treatment while eight were referred to the King George Medical University in Lucknow for better care, according to police.

Police said Roshni (22) and Hakimmudin (28) were killed in the incident.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.