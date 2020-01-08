Bar association condemns JNU violence

The Executive Committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the violence against the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University by an armed mob which entered the campus on January 5.
Resolution passed
The association through a resolution, passed on Wednesday, strongly condemned the violence and attack on the students in the university campus.
“Further the Executive Committee of the High Court Bar Association, Chandigarh, condemn the inaction by the Delhi police and called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevails,” read the resolution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.