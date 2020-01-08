Other States

Bar association condemns JNU violence

The Executive Committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the violence against the students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University by an armed mob which entered the campus on January 5.

Resolution passed

The association through a resolution, passed on Wednesday, strongly condemned the violence and attack on the students in the university campus.

“Further the Executive Committee of the High Court Bar Association, Chandigarh, condemn the inaction by the Delhi police and called upon the authorities to act and ensure that the Rule of Law prevails,” read the resolution.

