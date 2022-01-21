Banned outfits call for shutdown in Manipur on R-Day

Police step up security across the State

: One outlawed underground organisation, the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, has imposed a total shut down to sabotage the Republic day celebration in Manipur. A press release issued by M.C. Yaiphabi, publicity in charge of the outfit, says that the shutdown shallbegin from 1 am on January 26 and shall remain in force till5 pm of the same day.

Meanwhile, one China made hand grenade was found at the office of the branch manager of Axis bank at the border town Moreh on Thursday, January 20, 2022. According to police, an unidentified youth left the packet along with a chit written by an militant group.

So far no arrest is made in this connection.