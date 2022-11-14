Banking on Judeo, RSS attempts to pave way for BJP in Chhattisgarh

November 14, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday unveiled the statue of former Union Minister Dilip Singh Judeo, the face behind ‘Ghar-Wapasi’ of tribal people in Chhattisgarh, a day before ‘Janjatia Gaurav Diwas’ that celebrates the birth of tribal god, Birsa Munda. This is Bhagwat’s second visit to the State in three months as the RSS is banking on Judeo’s legacy to woo tribal population in the region that is set to go to the polls next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking to the audience in Jashpur, also known as Karmabhoomi of Judeo, Mr. Bhagwat said that it feels like coming home as he is visiting a tribal area.

“I live in Nagpur but I hail from a tribal area, Chandrapur. Those days, there was no difference between villagers and vanvasi. So whenever I come to you guys, I feel like coming home,” Mr Bhagwat. He further said that India got all its religions from tribal people and farmers.

Lauding Dilip Singh Judeo, Mr. Bhagwat said that both Judeo and Birsa Munda had immense love for India and that their love has shown a way to Indians.

Trending

“Judeo was fearless, courageous and extraordinarily humble in nature even when he had great education, money and power. Serving tribals was a pious thing for him,” he said. He also added that tribal people were soft, kind and humble but they should not allow anyone to take advantage of them.

“We don’t have to think who is big or small. We don’t have to think who has what and what not. We must walk together, with full courage, for our own country, our religion, our culture, our society and for our self-esteem. We will rise together,” said Mr. Bhagwat, while unveiling the 12-feet tall statue of DIlip Singh Judeo. The statue has been given shape by Ram V. Sutar, who is also the sculptor of the Statue of Unity.

Known as ‘Ghar Wapsi’ crusader, Judeo was the son of Raja Vijay Bhushan Singh Deo who was the last ruling prince of Jashpur. He remained two-time MP and three-time Rajya Sabha member; he also got cabinet rank in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government at the Centre.

While the RSS chief tried to woo tribal people and stressed that they must remain in their original social fabric that is unique to them, Prabal Pratap Singh Judeo, the only surviving son of Dilip Singh told The Hindu that that he will try his best to carry forward the legacy of his father.

Mr. Singh, who is now BJP State secretary and also the All India in-charge of re-conversion in RSS, further said that conversion is happening in full swing in Chhattisgarh under the Congress government and this needs to stop.

“My father used to say that conversion of tribals is the fastest and easiest way to defeat India as our roots come from tribes, they are our roots. We will not let this happen,” he said, adding that what RSS chief has said was a strong message for tribal population.

Commenting on the timing of reviving the legacy of Judeo, Santosh Pandey, BJP MP from Rajnandgaon district, said that ‘Sangh’ and BJP are not the kind of people who do anything for ‘benefit’.

“Honour to Judeo was long due but it use to face hurdle whenever we had decided to do the same. It has nothing to with elections,” he said, adding that Judeo’s stature was such in the State that even now, many tribals greet each other with ‘Jai Judeo’ and not hi-hello.