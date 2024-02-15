Banking on discontent within the ruling Congress, BJP fields a Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh

February 15, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI

In a surprise move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Singhvi for the lone Rajya Sabha berth from Himachal Pradesh, despite not having enough MLAs to win the seat.

In the 68-member Assembly, where 35 votes are needed to win the Rajya Sabha poll, the ruling Congress has 40 MLAs. The BJP has 25 MLAs, while there are three Independent MLAs.

On paper, given the electoral arithmetic, the Congress seems set for a comfortable victory. However, the BJP is banking on discontent among a section of Congress MLAs against their party high command for fielding Mr. Singhvi, an “outsider” in the State.

“There is high chance of cross-voting,” a senior leader said.

‘Outsider’ vs veteran

Mr. Singhvi — who handles most legal issues for the party and its top leadership, notably the Gandhi family — was chosen over former Union Minister Anand Sharma, a party veteran from Himachal Pradesh. This is the first time since 1952 that a non-Himachali has been nominated to the Upper House from the State.

A section of Congress MLAs pointed out that Mr. Singhvi had represented a private energy company in the Himachal Pradesh High Court last year, against the Congress government’s decision to impose a water cess on power and energy companies.

A few Congress MLAs were reported to have skipped an official dinner hosted by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday evening to garner support for Mr. Singhvi. The reason for their absence is, however, not known.

Congress factionalism

A source said that the Chief Minister had sent only one recommendation, that of Mr. Sharma, to be sent to the Upper House from the State. Mr. Sharma too is said to be “deeply upset” and may have played a hand in turning the Rajya Sabha election into a contest.

The BJP’s move to field Mr. Mahajan— a veteran leader who left the Congress to join the BJP in 2022, ahead of the State Assembly election — is being seen against the backdrop of ‘factionalism’ among the Congress’ State leaders. Certain Congress MLAs have publicly expressed displeasure over the working of the government under the leadership of the incumbent Chief Minister. Apart from its own members, the BJP would need the votes of ten MLAs to clinch a win.

