Bank official absconding after siphoning ₹36 lakh

Agartala

08 March 2020 02:06 IST

Police opened a case after Indian Bank branch Manager Prasenjit Sutradhar lodged a complaint at the NCC Police Station alleging Assistant Manager Marc Debbarma committed a fraud

The assistant manager of an Indian Bank branch in Agartala, Marc Debbarma, has gone absconding after allegedly siphoning off ₹36 lakh, said the police.

The fraud was detected in a recent internal audit. Police said they opened a case after branch manager Prasenjit Sutradhar lodged a complaint against Debbarma. Assistant Manager of an Indian Bank branch here, but said probe into the case was making progress.

“He (Marc) is absconding. We are doing complete investigation in to the case”, Officer in Charge of New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station Subimal Barman told the Hindu on Saturday.

Mr Suradhar informed police that the siphoning of money occurred between August and December last year. The fraud came to light during an internal audit recently.

Marc Debbarma did not report to the bank after the detection and went into hiding. He is a resident of Nanad Nagar locality in Agartala.

Police were exploring all trails in the investigation including possible involvement of another or more bank staffs in the fraud. EOM