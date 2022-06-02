Bank Manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam branch

Vijay Kumar, bank manager of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, who was shot dead by militants in Kulgam on June 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 02, 2022 12:24 IST

Initial reports suggested that the victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was performing his duties when gunmen opened fire from a close range at him in Arreh-Mohanpora branch of the bank in Kulgam.

A bank manager from Rajasthan, posted at the Elaqahi Dehati Bank in the Valley, was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on June 2.

This image from Google Map shows the Elaqahi Dehati Bank in Kulgam, where a staff was shot dead by militants.

“He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at hospital,” the police said. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack. “A search is on,” the police said. Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

The targeted attack comes within 24 hours of a civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, being shot at and injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday night. He was fired upon by suspected militants in the Rakh-e-Chidren area of Pulwama. His condition, however, is stated to be stable.

The month of May saw seven targeted killings in Kashmir, including a Kashmir Pandit employee, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, a female artist, a wineshop employee from Rajouri and three policemen.

Earlier in the day, three soldiers were injured in a blast that took place inside the vehicle they were travelling in in south Kashmir’s Shopian.

“Around 3 a.m., based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from Sedhau camp to lay a cordon and search in general area Patitohalan. While moving to the target area, approximately 1KM from Sedhau, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers,” an Army spokesman said.

He said the blast is very likely to be from either an improvised explosive device (IED) or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle.

“The injured personnel were immediately shifted and given first aid at the district hospital, Shopian, and thereafter evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. One soldier is critical while two other injured are stable,” the spokesman said.