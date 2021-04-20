Bangladeshi national arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL:

20 April 2021 12:58 IST

Mohammad Raja Ali was in possession of a passport duly issued by the Bangladesh government.

A Bangladeshi national was nabbed at Lilong in Thoubal district of Manipur on Monday night.

Thoubal District Police Superintendent S. Ibomcha said that a report was received about a foreigner staying in Lilong areas posing as an Indian citizen.

He said, “One police team raided a house where the foreigner was believed to be ensconced. There was no resistance”. The arrested person was identified as Mohammad Raja Ali of Bangladesh. He was in possession of a passport duly issued by the Bangladesh government.

Police sources said that he was being questioned on how he came to Manipur and his stay in violation of rules.