Bangladeshi miscreants torch house in a village in Tripura

Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly burned down a house in an interior border village of Sepahijala district in Tripura. The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a protest with its counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) over the arson and demanded action against the perpetrators.

The police belatedly reported that the incident occurred at Sobhapur village before dawn on Wednesday and the affected house was located at zero line point of the border. They said a group of Bangladeshi miscreants set fire to the house of Indian resident Mizan Miah and fled across the border.

The house was burnt to ashes and belongings were destroyed. The attackers took advantage of the BSF's brief pause in patrolling at the border location to indulge in trespass.

The reason behind the raid by the Bangladeshi miscreants was not known. But sources said a dispute over border-smuggling could be the reason.

Tripura shares 856 km international border with Bangladesh and 90% of the border has been fenced. Sobhapur village is one of the places where wire-fencing could not be erected for various reasons including demarcation issues and objection from the BGB.