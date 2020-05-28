Other States

Bangladeshi man lynched in Tripura

Villagers thrashed him on suspicion that he was a cattle-lifter.

A Bangladeshi man who sneaked into India before security was tightened on the border after the COVID-19 outbreak was lynched in west Tripura.

A senior police officer said on Wednesday that villagers spotted him in bushes at Gopal Nagar on Monday and thrashed him on suspicion that he was a cattle-lifter. A police team rescued him and admitted him to GBP Hospital, where he died.

The officer said two cattle heads were found at the site.

Security agencies said the man was involved in cross-border cattle smuggling for some years. The body was left unclaimed at a mortuary. The Border Security Force (BSF) tried in vain to contact Border Guard Bangladesh to hand over the body.

BSF sources said the intruder might have entered India before security was tightened along the border, where the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has been deployed alongside the BSF.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 6:15:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bangladeshi-man-lynched-in-tripura/article31690807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY