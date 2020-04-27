Bangladeshi handed over

A Bangladeshi national who claimed to be a COVID-19 patient was on Sunday handed over to the border guards of Bangladesh after he swam across the Kushiara river into southern Assam’s Barak Valley.
Officials of the Border Security Force said an Indian fisherman spotted the Bangladeshi national and alerted them.
“The Bangladesh border sentinels took him into their custody with precautionary measures as the man claimed he had been infected,” a district official said.
