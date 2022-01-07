Bangladeshi 'cow smuggler' shot at by BSF in Bengal's Malda

Malda:

07 January 2022 12:36 IST

The accused was shot at while smuggling cows through Purnabhaba River near Itaghati border outpost

A 22-year-old Bangladeshi man was injured after being shot at by Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal's Malda district while allegedly smuggling cows to the neighbouring country, sources in the paramilitary force said on January 7.

The accused, identified as Yusuf Ahmed, a resident of Rukundipur in Bangladesh, was shot at while smuggling cows through Purnabhaba River near Itaghati border outpost (BOP) in Habibpur police station area on January 6 evening, they said.

Hearing the sound of gunshot, the remaining smugglers fled the spot, they said, adding that the accused is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

