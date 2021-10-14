Bangladesh ‘promptly’ dealt with communal disturbances during Durga puja: India

New Delhi

14 October 2021 22:04 IST

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said the Durga puja celebrations have received protection from the law and order enforcement agencies of Dhaka.

The Government of Bangladesh "promptly" dealt with the miscreants who tried to disturb Durga puja celebrations in Comilla district, said an official here on Thursday. Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said the festivities have received protection from the law and order enforcement agencies of Dhaka.

"We have seen some disturbing reports of untoward incidents involving attacks on religious gatherings in Bangladesh. We note the Government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement agencies. We also understand the ongoing festive celebration of Durga Puja is continuing in Bangladesh with the support of the Bangladeshi agencies and of course the majority of the public," said Mr. Bagchi informing that the High Commission of India in Dhaka is in contact with the Bangladesh authorities.

The response from the Indian official came a day after communal incidents were reported from Comilla involving Durga puja pandals that were targeted by some local miscreants who tried to create communal tension. The incidents were triggered by rumours of desecration of a holy book of Islam. The Government of Bangladesh lodged four police cases following the disturbance and assured that appropriate actions will be taken.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that Dhaka will "hunt down" those behind the incidents in Comilla. "We's hunt down those involved in the incident. We've identified some of them and they'll be held without any delay," government news agency UNB reported.

As precautionary measures, Dhaka has strengthened police presence in a number of districts like Chittagong, Narsingdi, Comilla and Munshiganj that are known for historic Durga puja celebrations.