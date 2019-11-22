Other States

Bangladesh PM arrives in city to attend Day/Night Test match

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in this file photo.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received Ms. Hasina at the airport.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata around 10.30 am on Friday to inaugurate India’s maiden Day/Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink- ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

Several former leading cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, have arrived in the city to witness the historic match, which will kick off with Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the two captains, just before the toss.

This will be followed by ringing of the customary Eden Bell by Ms. Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ms. Hasina and Ms. Banerjee are scheduled to hold a brief one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the match.

