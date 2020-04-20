Bandipora emerges as Jammu and Kashmir’s hotspot after coronavirus cases rise to 91

Bandipora district in J&K has emerged as the Valley’s hotspot for the novel coronavirus cases, with the count touching 91 on Monday, forcing the authorities to carry out rapid antigen tests (RAT).

A government spokesman said 18 cases tested positive in the Kashmir division taking the number to 368.

“Bandipora has 91 positive cases, the highest in the UT, followed by Srinagar with 79,” the official said.

Bandipora’s Hajin tehsil is the worst affected after the mysterious death of Ghulam Nabi Mir, 54, was reported on April 7. With no travel history or contact with a positive case, the fruit dealer died just within a day of his admission at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital here.

A large population — official figures suggest over 16% — of the hamlet Gund Jahangir and its surrounding areas have been put under quarantine, after there was no let up in cases.

“We have imposed complete restrictions on the movement of people. Door-to-door survey is being conducted. The people who belong to the vulnerable age group are being sensitised and educated to take precautions,” an official said.

The seven positive cases from Bandipora include six members of a family, three of them brothers, from the Gund Jahangir area.

Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza said samples of 870 persons were taken for testing of which 683 reported negative while 91 reported positive. “The result of 96 tests is awaited.”

Of the 27,114 persons screened in 12 Red Zones (population of 48,969), Mr. Mirza said 543 persons were put under administrative quarantine while 3,776 persons are under home quarantine and are being regularly monitored.

He said: “So far 31 dedicated screening teams of health experts in 12 Red Zones of Hajin, Naidkhai, Gund Jahangeer, SK Bala, Batagund, Chandeergeer, Madwan, Hakbara, Kunan, Gund Qaiser, Gund Dachina, Nowgam and Bonakoot, have screened 27,114 persons in a continuing process.”

Mr. Mirza said after receiving the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits, the medical staff have also started conducting the tests at the doorstep of the people in the Red Zones. “41 RAT tests were conducted in the district on Monday, including 25 in Gund Jahangeer and Hajin while 16 were conducted in Bandipora town,” he said.

Five people have died due to the deadly infection in J&K so far. According to official figures, 61,774 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance.

The doubling rate of the pandemic cases now stands at 11.5 days. J&K figures in the list of 18 States and Union Territories, which have shown improvement as compared to the national average as on April 19. The national average of COVID-19 doubling is 7.5 days.