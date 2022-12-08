Bandh in Jalna district in Maharashtra over Governor's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

December 08, 2022 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Jalna

The Maharashtra Governor recently raked up a controversy by calling the 17th century Maratha warrior king as an icon of “olden days”.

PTI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shops and business establishments were closed on Wednesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra in response to a bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and Opposition parties to protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Governor recently raked up a controversy by calling the 17th century Maratha warrior king as an icon of “olden days”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal and MKM coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil had appealed to traders to shut down their shops in response to the bandh.

In the morning, a rally was taken out by protesters which passed through various localities in Jalna town.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope criticised Koshyari for his remarks.

Tope said people of a particular ideology were spreading misinformation about great personalities.

He warned Maharashtra will not tolerate insult of great personalities.

The day-long bandh evoked good response in rural and urban parts of the district in central Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US