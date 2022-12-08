  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

Bandh in Jalna district in Maharashtra over Governor's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

December 08, 2022 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Jalna

PTI
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Shops and business establishments were closed on Wednesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra in response to a bandh called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) and Opposition parties to protest against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Governor recently raked up a controversy by calling the 17th century Maratha warrior king as an icon of “olden days”.

Local Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal and MKM coordinator Sanjay Lakhe Patil had appealed to traders to shut down their shops in response to the bandh.

In the morning, a rally was taken out by protesters which passed through various localities in Jalna town.

Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope criticised Koshyari for his remarks.

Tope said people of a particular ideology were spreading misinformation about great personalities.

He warned Maharashtra will not tolerate insult of great personalities.

The day-long bandh evoked good response in rural and urban parts of the district in central Maharashtra.

