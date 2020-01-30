Bandh gets tepid response in western Maharashtra

More than 250 people from various organisations, including the Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) and the Bahujan Mukti Party, were detained in Pune for allegedly flouting prohibitory orders and participating in the Bharat Bandh to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

While stray incidents of vandalism were reported from Dhule and Yavatmal districts in Marathwada and Vidarbha respectively, the shutdown evoked a lukewarm response in Pune, Solapur, Sangli and other parts of western Maharashtra.

According to the Pune Police, more than 200 protesters were detained from Swargate, Sarasbaug, Kondhwa, Golibar Maidan and other parts of the city.

Citizens shout slogans at Golibar Maidan in Pune on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

Zameer Momin of the Bahujan Mukti Party said, “Nearly 300 protesters were detained in Pune. The shutdown was complete in several parts of the city, including Camp, Swargate, Bhawani Peth and Kondhwa.”

Transport remained largely unaffected in Pune, and educational establishments functioned as usual. In some places like Hadapsar, where the agitators attempted to send State transport buses back to the depot, the police ensured immediate resumption of services.

The police said no untoward incident was reported.

In contrast, in the bandh was marked by stray incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism in other parts of the State. In Shirpur in Dhule district, a State transport bus was damaged and two passengers received minor injuries. In Akola, the police lathi-charged demonstrators who pelted stones at them.

In Yavatmal, traders and protesters squared off after the latter forced business establishments and markets to down shutters. In one instance, a shopkeeper hurled chilli powder at protesters. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the BKM agitators.