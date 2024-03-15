GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bandh affects normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

Twelve civil society organisations imposed a shutdown demanding the unconditional release of three leaders of the UNLF (Pambei)

March 15, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A 48-hour ‘general strike’ imposed by 12 civil society organisations from Friday morning affected normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley.

The organisations called the bandh to exert pressure on the government to unconditionally release three leaders of the Pambei-led extremist group United National Liberation Front (UNLF), which signed a peace agreement with the Centre in November 2023.

The National Investigation Agency allegedly arrested the trio on March 13 in connection with a case registered in West Bengal.

The organisations, however, shortened the duration of the shutdown to 24 hours later in the day to address the concerns of students appearing for the ongoing Class 10 final exams conducted by the State board. More than 37,000 students are appearing for the exams across 154 centres.

Shops and other commercial establishments, including fuel outlets, were closed and very few vehicles were on the road.

T. Manihar, the president of the Federation of Civil Societies said the NIA “arrested” the three UNLF (Pambei) leaders without citing any reasons or keeping the State government posted. “The arrested leaders should be released if they are not found guilty of any wrongdoing,” he said.

