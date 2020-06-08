Bande Utkala Janani is State song of Odisha

The Odisha Cabinet on Sunday accorded the State song status to ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, a patriotic poem written by Kantakabi Laxmikant Mohapatra.

The song has been sung at different meetings of Utkal Sammilani, a social and cultural organisation founded by freedom fighter Madhusudan Das, since 1912.

Bande Utkala Janani was immortalised when it was sung when Odisha became a separate State in 1936.

It was in 1994 that the Odisha Assembly resolved to sing Bande Utkala Janani at the end of every session. Since then there have been many deliberations on making it the State song.

Following a call by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, thousands of people sang the song on May 30 to encourage frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Cabinet chaired by the CM through video conferencing put its stamp on the proposal to accord the State song status to Bande Utkala Janani.

The State Information and Public Relations department will finalise the tune and music of the song which will be sung at all government functions. As per protocol, people are to stand while the anthem is played. Physically handicapped, sick and pregnant persons will have to remain silent if they cannot stand. Children need not stand while the song is played.