Ban polygamous candidates from poll: Arunachal women’s group

September 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Two days after the Assam Government formed a panel to frame a law against polygamy, an apex organisation of women in Arunachal Pradesh has sought a bill to make only candidates with one spouse eligible for elections.

Elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly are due along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) sought his support for the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023 during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly that began on September 4.

Monomgamy a must

“The Bill seeks to address a fundamental issue in our electoral system by establishing monogamy as a criterion for election eligibility in Arunachal Pradesh. It is imperative that this bill be considered and enacted to ensure a fair and just electoral process in our State,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said.

The key objectives of the proposed Bill are the promotion of gender equality, the preservation of family values, enhancement of political accountability, and prevention of discrimination.

Polygamy is practised by the financially, socially, and politically powerful among members of a few ethnic communities in Arunachal Pradesh. Minor girls often end up victims of this practice.

“Your support in this matter would not only be a testament to your commitment to the welfare of our State but also a resounding affirmation of your dedication to the principles of fairness, equality, and accountability in our democracy,” the APWWS urged Mr. Khandu.

Earlier, Congress MLA Ninong Ering said he would introduce a private member’s resolution in the Assembly to make it mandatory for any candidate contesting the polls to be monogamous. The resolution is expected to be moved on Wednesday.

“A new subsection in Section 4 of the Arunachal Pradesh Representation of the People Act, 1951, incorporating the single-spouse eligibility condition can serve the purpose,” he said, advocating a similar clause inserted in the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997.