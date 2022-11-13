Ban on five products of Ramdev’s firm revoked

Amending the earlier order, the authority on Saturday issued a fresh one allowing the firm to continue the production of these medicines

PTI DEHRADUN
November 13, 2022 13:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Ramdev | File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

An order asking Yoga guru Ramdev's Divya Pharmacy to stop the production of five medicines for diabetes, blood pressure, goitre, glaucoma and high cholesterol has been revoked by the Uttarakhand Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority.

Amending the earlier order, the authority on Saturday issued a fresh one allowing the firm to continue the production of these medicines.

Observing that there was an error in the previous order dated November 9, the drug controller of the state health authority GCN Jangpangi said it had been issued in haste. "We should have given the company time to explain its stand before issuing the order," Mr. Jangpangi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna expressed his gratitude to the state government for rectifying the error.

In its earlier order, the Authority had asked Divya Pharmacy to stop the production of five of its products -- Bpgrit, Madhugrit, Thyrogrit, Lipidom tablets and Eyegrit Gold tablets -- which were being promoted as medicines for blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma and high cholesterol.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The previous order said the company can restart manufacturing these products only after the authority approves their revised formulation sheets.

The action was taken following a complaint filed by a doctor from Kerala, K V Babu, in which he had accused Divya Pharmacy of violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Babu had lodged his complaint against the firm with the Authority in July and followed it up with another via email on October 11.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttarakhand
Dehradun

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app