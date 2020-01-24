Balyan floats ‘solution’ for Jamia, JNU protests

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan believes a 10% reservation to the students of western Uttar Pradesh could be an effective way to deal with student protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in Meerut on Wednesday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries said he would “urge Rajnathji to make provision for a reservation to students of western Uttar Pradesh in these Delhi universities to treat those raising anti-national slogans”. “Sabka ilaj kar denge, kisi ki zaroorat nahin padne ki” (they will treat everybody, nobody else would be required),” he said.

‘Anti-national slogans’

He pointed out thousands of students were supporting the CAA in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar but only the protests of students of the Jamia and the JNU which have around eight to ten thousands were making news for raising anti-national slogans.

Earlier, Mr Singh tried to allay fears of Muslims about the CAA. “Let me assure my Muslim brothers that those who are citizens of India would not be touched,” he said, adding even Mahatma Gandhi wanted citizenship for persecuted minorities.

Claiming BJP didn’t do politics of religion, Mr Singh said, “In 2003, former PM Manmohan Singh put forth the same view in the Rajya Sabha. We are only taking it forward.”

On Thursday, addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Agra, his first after becoming the BJP president, J.P Nadda said 70% of people to be benefitted by the Act belong to the Dalit community. “The so-called protectors of Dalits are silent on this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his tough stand against protesters. He said those who raise anti-national slogans would be charged with sedition.