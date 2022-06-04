Balwant Rajoana’s sister to be SAD-BSP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday announced Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana who was convicted for the assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, as their joint candidate for the Sangrur parliamentary bypoll, which will be held on June 23.

The decision was taken after SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held consultation on this issue with the BSP leadership as well as other ‘Panthic’ organisations, including the Sant Samaj and the Bandi Sikh Rihai Committee, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said.

“After thorough discussion with panthic organisation and BSP and in keeping with the ‘sandesh’ of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar, SAD has decided to field Bibi Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana as the joint panthic candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha by poll. She’ll contest the election on @Akali_Dal symbol,” Mr. Badal said in a tweet.

The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who won from the Dhuri constituency in the Assembly election. Mr. Mann had won the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019.

The AAP on Friday named Gurmail Singh, a party volunteer, as its candidate for the the Sangrur seat.