Balimela residents seek benefits of government schemes

Residents of the Balimela reservoir area — once a major Maoist stronghold in Odisha’s Malkangiri district — have now started calling upon the administration and the government to address their issues instead of approaching the ultras.

Ignoring the threat of Maoists, hundreds of inhabitants of 25 villages of Khairaput tehsil held a public meeting at Muduliguda on Saturday to discuss development issues.

The area is now connected with the outside world by the Gurupriya bridge that was inaugurated on July 26, 2018.

‘Swabhiman Anchal’

The region with 151 villages is now named ‘Swabhiman Anchal’.

At the meeting, the tribals spoke about their problems and aspirations. Their major demand was that Muduliguda be declared a panchayat so that they can avail of the benefits of government schemes easily. They also demanded other basic amenities including proper roads, better education and health facilities.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said the meeting was an assertion of the tribals’ renewed faith in the administration and government.