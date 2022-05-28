Balbir Singh Seechewal, Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal (left) had received Padma Shri award in 2017. File | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

May 28, 2022 17:09 IST

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab on Saturday declared noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the State.

An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his Twitter handle.

"I am happy to announce that AAP is nominating two Padma Shri awardees for the Rajya Sabha. One is environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and second is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney. My best wishes to both of them," said CM Mann in a tweet.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal), is due to expire on July 4.

The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date of for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

The date of polling is June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m.