Balasaheb Thorat is new CLP leader in Maharashtra

Weeks after struggling to find a replacement for Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, the Congress on Friday named his arch-rival and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Deputy group leader Vijay Vadettivar, MLA from Chandrapur’s Bramhapuri constituency, will be the new group leader in Assembly and is also likely to be chosen the new Leader of Opposition (LoP). Naseem Khan, Chandivali MLA, will be the deputy group leader in Assembly.

The letter, issued by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, appointing Mr. Thorat as CLP reportedly doesn’t say Congress president appointed him. Instead, said sources, the letter mentions that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the appointment.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil was CLP and group leader in Assembly. The party has now decided to have one leader each on both posts.

Mr. Vikhe-Patil, a senior Congress leader, quit as CLP after his son Sujay joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and successfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar. He and Mr. Thorat have a long-standing rivalry in the local Ahmednagar politics.

In other changes announced on Friday, Basavraj Patil was named chief whip, and K.C. Padvi, Sunil Kedar, Jaikumar Gore, Yashomati Thakur and Praniti Shinde appointed as whips. In the Council, Sharad Ranpise will continue as group leader, Ramhari Rupanwar will be deputy leader, while Bhai Jagtap will be the whip.

With Assembly elections due later this year, the monsoon session beginning Monday will be the last session of the present House.

With the resignation of Mr. Vikhe-Patil as MLA, the Congress’s strength in the lower House is 41. Kalidas Kolambkar, Nitesh Rane, though rebel MLAs, continue to be part of the Congress group. Another MLA, Abdul Sattar, is suspended from the party but he continues to remain MLA. The party has 16 members in the Council.