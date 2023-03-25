Balangir Postal Division detects fraud as Grameen Dak Sevak job aspirants fake Class 10 mark sheets

March 25, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

It sounds bizarre, but true. The Indian Post may just have unearthed a whole lot of talent! When the divisional heads got their hands on the documents of candidates who applied for Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) jobs, they were left scratching their heads in amazement. Out of 1,380 shortlisted candidates, five of them had secured a perfect 100%, with four others closely following above 99%.

This could just be the tip of the iceberg as to how candidates had manufactured mark sheets to lay their hands on job, selection of which was based on highest marks secured.

While Gujarat had one candidate having secured 100% in Class X examination, 31 Jharkhand candidates had scored perfect 100% marks. As far as Bihar is concerned, one would lose count as the number of candidates having secured 100% mark in Class X examination crosses more than 100. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of shortlisted candidates with 100% marks in Class X examination is much bigger. Invariably, every State has some shortlisted candidates who have scored perfect 100% in their examinations.

There were three posts under GDS — Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. While first salary drawn by BPM and ABPM is about ₹16,000 and Dak Sevak would draw ₹13,000 to ₹14,000. These employees are not regulars of Indian Post. Their retirement age is 65 and they would operate in villages.

“As we were asked to verify mark sheets uploaded by candidates themselves, I found something amiss seeing the marks. Many shortlisted candidates had secured 99% marks. There were candidates who had secured 99% in English. As I grew in suspicion, I just called some candidates and asked them to write some words in English. They miserably failed to write those,” said Rajendra Kumar Patnaik, Superintendent of the Balangir Postal Division.

The Balangir Postal Division controls Balangir and Sonepur districts. As many as 37 candidates in the division who had applied for posts had generated certificate from one ‘Dr. B. R Ambedkar Intermediate College, Jhansi’. Those candidates who were called to the Balangir division office for verification admitted to have faked their certificates.

“We immediately filed a complaint with Balangir police and sent the certificates for verification to the concerned college,” said Mr. Patnaik. Similar police complaints were reported to have been filed in Ganjam and Kendrapara districts. When the issue came to the light, candidates, who had secured 100% or 99% had fled from their villages.