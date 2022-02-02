Balanced Budget: Nitish

Disappointing, says his party leader

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday praised the Union Budget, while his party’s parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha described it as “disappointing”.

“For the last two years the country’s development has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic and to bring out the country from the adverse situation, the Centre through its Budget, has taken several steps to accelerate the speed of development, which is praiseworthy. I congratulate the Union government for presenting a balanced Budget”, said the Chief Minister.

However, his key political aide and senior party leader, Upendra Kushwaha, said in a tweet: “The Union government’s Budget might be historic for developed States but for Bihar it is disappointing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disappointed people of Bihar by not saying anything on their demand of granting special status to the State”.

Mr. Kushwaha also added a hash tag at the bottom off his tweet saying, “desh ka pradhan, Bihar per dein dhyan (country’s head, kindly focus on Bihar)”.