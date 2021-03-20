Bajwa’s remarks positive and welcoming, Mehbooba

Way to peace passes through J&K, says former J&K Chief Minister

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday welcomed the recent remarks of Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and said the way to peace passes through J&K.

Describing the remarks and offer of peace by General Bajwa during a programme in Pakistan as “positive and welcoming”, Ms. Mufti said, “Mr. Bajwa’s talk about burying the past differences is a welcome statement. There is a need to reciprocate the peace offer.”

At a rally in Kulgam, Ms. Mufti said the time has come to bring an end to oppression against people of Kashmir.

“The way to peace is through Kashmir. Till the Kashmir issue is not addressed, till the oppression is not ended and the cross-Line of Control movement allowed, no peace is possible.”

Pitching for restoration of relationship, she said there is a good opportunity for India and Pakistan to set aside hostilities and find a long-lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

“Both the countries have huge military budgets to outdo each other when the same resources can instead be used against common challenges like poverty, education and healthcare,” she said.

On the upcoming parliamentary delegation’s visit to Kashmir, Ms. Mufti said they keep coming to grant a certificate of normalcy. “It’s better to seek the certificate of peace and normalcy from the people of Kashmir.”

To a question on summons from the Enforcement Directorate, Ms. Mufti said she was “not afraid of anyone or anything”.