Bajrang Dal activist killed in Assam; one held

January 09, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Karimganj/Hailakandi

“One person has so far been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on,” a police officer said.

PTI

“One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Assam’s Karimganj district on January 9,” a police officer said.

“The 16-year-old activist, Sambhu Koiri, was killed in Lowairpua area, about 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station on Saturday evening,” the officer said.

Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district. “The person was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead,” the officer said.

“Local people gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station after the incident, demanding arrest of the culprits. Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control,” he said. “One person has so far been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on,” the police officer said.

