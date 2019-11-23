Bail for Goa swimming coach accused of rape

A Goa court on Friday granted bail to suspended swimming coach Surajit Ganguly accused of raping a minor girl in September this year.

Mr. Ganguly, employed at the time with Goa Swimming Association, was accused of rape by a 15-year-old girl training under him.

The girl’s father had filed a case in Rishra police station in Hooghly district of West Bengal, after which the case was transferred to Mapusa in Goa where the complainant said the incident happened.

Mr. Ganguly was arrested in New Delhi in September and is at present in judicial custody.

While granting him bail, Goa Children’s Court president Vijaya Ambre on Friday directed him to cooperate in the probe.

Mapusa police filed a charge sheet in the case earlier this month, after which Mr. Ganguly moved the children’s court for bail last week.

He has been accused of rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Goa Children’s Act.