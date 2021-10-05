Bail for Assam model who knocked down 8 road workers raises stink

GUWAHATI

05 October 2021

Action taken against two police personnel for ‘faulty FIR’ leading to poor investigation into the incident

The Assam police have taken action against two police personnel for letting a former Miss India finalist off the hook after she allegedly knocked down eight road workers while driving in an inebriated state.

Two Sub-Inspectors — Sahir Ali and Abha Rani Gogoi — of Guwahati’s Dispur Police Station were “closed” to the police reserve on October 4 after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought a proper probe into the incident that sparked a State-wide outrage.

Model Rajkanya Baruah, who was a Miss India finalist in 2016, had reportedly knocked down eight Public Works Department workers in the city’s Rukminigaon past midnight on October 2. She was heading home from a late-night party, police said.

While one of the workers identified as Joseph had both his legs amputated, Ms. Baruah was granted bail as all the sections slapped against her were bailable and no criminal case was filed.

Apart from rash driving that led to injuries for road workers, the police did not file any case against her for violating the night curfew due to COVID-19.

“A fresh FIR was registered against her based on a complaint lodged at the Dispur Police Station by Bubul Choudhury, the owner of a vehicle she had damaged while driving. The woman may be rearrested,” a police officer said.

Police said the model has been admitted to a hospital.